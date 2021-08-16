Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OPPO patents wearables that unlock through user vein-scanning

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO has secured an interesting new patent (CN110298944B) through the Chinese intellectual property office CNIPA. It describes a method of "vein unlocking" that might appear as a spec on some of its future products. However, unlike the few examples on the market already, it is destined for wearable technology. This...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#Scanning#Patents#Wearables#Wearable Technology#Oppo#Chinese#Cnipa#Lg#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesngbaze.com

OPPO Unlock Tool (Password,FRP,Network Unlocker) Download 2021.

Download oppo password unlocks tool-free it’s working on windows without connecting to online and the tool developed for repair issues or unlock all oppo smartphones devices with oppo unlock tool. oppo unlock tool is a small window program that helps you unlock oppo smartphone password lock also with FRP lock...
Electronicsarxiv.org

An Ear Canal Deformation Based User Authentication Using Ear Wearable Devices

Biometric-based authentication is gaining increasing attention for wearables and mobile applications. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of sensors in wearables also provides opportunities to capture novel wearable biometrics. In this work, we propose EarDynamic, an ear canal deformation-based user authentication using in-ear wearables. EarDynamic provides continuous and passive user authentication and is transparent to users. It leverages ear canal deformation that combines the unique static geometry and dynamic motions of the ear canal when the user is speaking for authentication. It utilizes an acoustic sensing approach to capture the ear canal deformation with the built-in microphone and speaker of the in-ear wearable. Specifically, it first emits well-designed inaudible beep signals and records the reflected signals from the ear canal. It then analyzes the reflected signals and extracts fine-grained acoustic features that correspond to the ear canal deformation for user authentication. Our extensive experimental evaluation shows that EarDynamic can achieve a recall of 97.38% and an F1 score of 96.84%. Results also show that our system works well under different noisy environments with various daily activities.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus 2-screen phone trolls Samsung while OPPO patent stands

Tomorrow Samsung has an event scheduled where we will, more than likely, see the next major foldable smartphones from the brand. OnePlus released a teaser for something today with a time and date that matches the start of the Samsung event. Given the relative lack of a lead-up with teasers and/or rumors and/or leaks of a device such as this, it seems likely OnePlus has something relatively simple planned, rather than a full-blown dual-screen smartphone ready for release.
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

Samsung Electronics detailed its latest processor, designed to deliver more responsive wearable UIs while providing high-quality LTE connectivity, which will be used in its next smartwatch. The Exynos W920 integrates an LTE modem with an advanced 5nm process node, the company noted. It features two cores and a GPU based...
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Patent: A new mirrorless camera body design with integrated grip with pass-through

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Here is an interesting patent application showcasing what appears to be new design and functionality of an integrated grip mirrorless camera body. At this time, there’s no way to really know if this design is in fact one Canon is moving forward with on a camera body such as an EOS R1, or if it’s just part of the design process.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Discreet Wearable Heating Pads

The conceptual 'WIM' smart heating pad has been designed by Sofia Papenova and Lidia Grits as a solution for women that can help with menstrual cramps for on-demand relief from anywhere. The wearable solution maintains a compact design that can be positioned onto the belly or back and kept in place when going about one's daily routine. The heating pad is composed of the control center, the heating patch and a charger that all maintain a compact design to be easily carried when traveling or stowed between uses.
ElectronicsIEEE Spectrum

A Soft, Wearable Brain–Machine Interface

Even though brain–machine or brain–computer interfaces (BMI/BCI) have come a long way since Hans Berger discovered the presence of electrical activity in the human brain in 1924, seamless communication between our brains and machines remains a holy grail of computer science. The past few years have seen incredible advances in non-invasive wearable BMI research in terms of helping disabled or paralyzed people move again, control robotic prosthetics, or command computers by the power of thought, and give blind people bionic vision.
InternetApple Insider

Apple details user privacy, security features built into its CSAM scanning system

Apple has published a new document that provides more detail about the security and privacy of its new child safety features, including how it's designed to prevent misuse. For one, Apple says in the document that the system will be auditable by third parties like security researchers or nonprofit groups. The company says that it will publish a Knowledge Base with the root hash of the encrypted CSAM hash database used for iCloud photo scanning.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Oppo passes Reno6 through 150 Quality tests like Rain and Drop tests

Oppo India has recently shared that it has set a new benchmark in terms of quality assurance with its Reno6 series of smartphones. The company even shared videos of the device being passed through 150 rigorous quality tests. These tests were undertaken in the Chinese tech giant’s QE Reliability Lab,...
SoftwareSFGate

Best Endpoint Protection Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Endpoint Protection Data Quadrant Awards, naming six vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Oppo A16s smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched their latest Android smartphone, the Oppo A16s and the handset comes with a 6.52 inch display that features a HD+ resolution. The new Oppo smartphone comes with a Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage. The handset...
Electronicsfitnessgizmos.com

FlipBelt Wearable Running Light

Every runner knows the importance of investing in a decent light for running at night or early in the morning. The FlipBelt Running Light can help. It is a USB rechargeable light with IPX5 rating that weighs only 5.6ounces, so you can easily wear it around. It comes with 500-lumen LED.
TechnologyNational Science Foundation (press release)

Prototype wearable electronic skin patch

A prototype wearable electronic skin patch that's as thin as a temporary tattoo and can store and transmit data about a person's movements, receive diagnostic information and release drugs into skin. Although there have been other efforts by researchers to develop "electronic skin," this device is the first with the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OPPO K9 Pro spotted on TENAA

Some specifications and details have been leaked on a new smartphone from Oppo, the OPPO K9 Pro and the handset was recently listed on TENAA. TENAA is basically China’s equivalent of the FCC and the listing has revealed some information on this new Oppo Android device. The new OPPO K9...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders returns strong but not all-conquering camera results on DxOMark

The Asus Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is one of the most expensive phones around (US$1,499), so those interested in a potential purchase would be hoping for a good result for the camera equipment on DxOMark – and the phone has delivered. While the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders couldn’t manage to leapfrog the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or champion Huawei P50 Pro at the top of the camera rankings, it did secure a solid fifth position, tying with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra on 133 points.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

New Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders showcase the boxy design of the upcoming wearable

Over the course of six generations, the Apple Watch has not received a single significant overhaul. Even though the Apple Watch Series 4 was equipped with a larger display than previous generations, the overall design with rounded edges and a curved frame has remained the same since the release of the original Apple Watch in 2015. This will supposedly change with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to be revealed alongside the iPhone 13 on September 14.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Bearn Builds On Scan Tech Deal With Advanced Human Imaging Extending Reach To Over 9,000,000 New Users With Marketplace Initiative

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearn, a California-based wellness technology company, has signed an agreement to expand its marketplace capabilities and reach over 9M new, potential users. Bearn's unique wellness app rewards users for health and wellness activities including fitness, nutrition, weight management, sleep, stress management and more. Users of the Bearn app earn reward dollars for healthy behaviors. The new marketplace integration extends capabilities to include more than 4,500 retailers, offering unique rewards that users can purchase through their participation in health and wellness activities. With the Bearn app, the more focus individuals and families place on their health, the more they earn. This helps gamify wellness in new and powerful ways to help users become proactive about their health. As of July 21, 2021, marketplace users have redeemed $12.5M in travel and hotel redemptions, $5M in products and services, and have access to 21,000 reward offers across 4,500 retail brand partners across the US.

Comments / 0

Community Policy