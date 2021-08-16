OPPO patents wearables that unlock through user vein-scanning

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearn, a California-based wellness technology company, has signed an agreement to expand its marketplace capabilities and reach over 9M new, potential users. Bearn's unique wellness app rewards users for health and wellness activities including fitness, nutrition, weight management, sleep, stress management and more. Users of the Bearn app earn reward dollars for healthy behaviors. The new marketplace integration extends capabilities to include more than 4,500 retailers, offering unique rewards that users can purchase through their participation in health and wellness activities. With the Bearn app, the more focus individuals and families place on their health, the more they earn. This helps gamify wellness in new and powerful ways to help users become proactive about their health. As of July 21, 2021, marketplace users have redeemed $12.5M in travel and hotel redemptions, $5M in products and services, and have access to 21,000 reward offers across 4,500 retail brand partners across the US.
