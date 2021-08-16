LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors: Pricey 31.5-inch model now in stock while 27-inch variant is up for special order
B&H Photo now has listings for both the LG UltraFine 32EP950-B 4K OLED monitor and the 27-inch 27EP950-B, although only the former model is currently listed as in stock. Those wanting the smaller variant of the new LG OLED Pro monitors will have to wait until November 11, when availability is expected. However, the 27-inch monitor is also listed as “special order” and with its price tag showing: A hefty US$2,999.00 is required to be handed over for the 50-60 Hz capable UHD display.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0