LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors: Pricey 31.5-inch model now in stock while 27-inch variant is up for special order

Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro comes with tons of power under the hood, and its 11-inch model is currently getting a $99 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants. This means that you can get a new WiFi-only model with 128GB storage space for $700. However, savings don’t stop there, as you can get the 256GB storage model for $800 and the 512GB storage model for $1,000 since they’re also getting a $99 discount. And if you want to save even more, you can get $100 savings when you go for the 1TB and 2TB storage variants that are going for $1,400 and $1,800, respectively. If you want the 12.9-inch model, you can also get one with $100 savings, as it’s now selling for $999 on its 128GB storage model with WiFi-only support.