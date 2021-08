With all of the ordering out and dining in we've had to do in the last 14 months or so, it's no surprise that ghost kitchens have become an established part of the country's food landscape. This seems particularly relevant for quick-service establishments since, as The Takeout points out, ghost kitchens are compact and their staffs don't really need to bother with the extras necessary to deliver on customer service. If a restaurant chain plans things properly, ghost kitchens can achieve quick turnaround times.