Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi to deal with rough stuff

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJaZ1_0bShJK0c00
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi showed he could handle himself (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned opposition defences that Kyogo Furuhashi can handle any rough treatment they dish out.

The Japanese forward went down after off-the-ball tussles with Hearts defenders on a number of occasions in Celtic’s 3-2 Premier Sports Cup win, before Craig Halkett was booked for another incident that was spotted by an assistant referee.

The pacey striker got up and urged the crowd on as if to show he could get off the ground and fight back, and the response was no surprise to former Yokohama Marinos boss Postecoglou.

Furuhashi had the last laugh by netting his fifth goal in four starts for Celtic to put them 3-1 ahead in the second half.

“I’m sure he’s had that in his career in the past,” Postecoglou said.

“I think he can handle himself all right. You saw that he just gets on with it. If the opposition resort to those sorts of things to try and stop him then that just shows how much of a threat he is.

“He’s the type of player supporters want to watch and he feeds off their energy.”

The recent arrival started on the left after injuries to Ryan Christie and Liel Abada led to Odsonne Edouard being recalled at centre-forward, but he adapted brilliantly and had a hand in the other two goals while remaining a goal threat himself.

“He’s a smart player, he is intelligent,” the Celtic manager said. “We played him out on the left but I knew he could handle it all right. He’s always a threat and is super positive in himself.

“He took his goal well and his pass to James Forrest for the first goal was just brilliant too. Then again, there is more to come from him when he settles.”

The former Australia head coach added: “If you look at our goals, they have been shared through everyone that has played on the front line.

“James Forrest has scored, Liel Abada has got goals, Kyogo has got goals.

“If we play the football we can play then whoever plays in that front three will get goals.”

The final score did not reflect Celtic’s dominance. Carl Starfelt gifted Hearts their first goal after being caught in possession before giving away a penalty which Liam Boyce netted.

Celtic’s intensity dropped in the final quarter as Postecoglou brought on four substitutes including debutant James McCarthy, and Aaron McEneff netted for Hearts in the dying seconds.

Postecoglou was not too concerned about the Hearts goals given his side’s dominance in the opening hour or so and he hopes the lapses are reduced when he gets more players in.

“It doesn’t have to happen,” he said. “I keep saying it, we need more players to support the ones we have.

“Some of them are putting in enormous shifts with some playing 90 minutes every game and others playing 70 minutes and putting in a power of work.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyogo Furuhashi
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Craig Halkett
Person
Carl Starfelt
Person
Aaron Mceneff
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Ange Postecoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Celtic#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSkySports

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou urges players to give supporters hope

Ange Postecoglou has urged his Celtic players to give the supporters some hope and belief when they return in numbers and not just wait for the crowd to give them a lift. A 24,500 crowd is set to welcome Celtic for their first Scottish Premiership home game against Dundee on Sunday.
SoccerSporting News

The stunning stats behind Ange Postecoglou's statement Celtic win over Dundee

Ange Postecoglou claimed his first Scottish Premiership win in style on Monday morning (AEST) as Celtic smashed Dundee 6-0 at home. After claiming his first competitive win in charge of the Hoops mid-week in Europa League qualifying, Postecoglou saw his side commit to his attacking philosophy and they reaped the rewards for it.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou wants his Celtic players to work hard as well as entertain

Ange Postecoglou stressed the importance of industry as much as inspiration to Celtic fans in the wake of Kyogo Furuhashi combining both to score a hat-trick against Dundee on Sunday. On his Parkhead debut, the Japan international added to the goal he scored against Jablonec on his first start as...
SoccerBBC

Celtic v Jablonec: Ange Postecoglou 'not concerned' by Edouard's future

Europa League third qualifying round second leg: Celtic v Jablonec. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he is "not concerned" about Odsonne Edouard's future but admits...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou sends beautiful message to Celtic fans

It has not been long since Ange Postecoglou arrived in Glasgow. In fact, it has been less than two months. And already, it is looking like he is starting to turn things around at Celtic. The Hoops put in a wonderful performance against FK Jablonec, as they got themselves a...
SoccerYardbarker

Kyogo Furuhashi News

Scooter Time: “Ange is our leader and we’ll follow the Celtic all over the World”. Time for some more Scooter? The Bhoys certainly thought so yesterday afternoon as they belted out this latest Scooter classic to bring new Celtic stars Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi and of course our manager Ange Postecoglou into the latest Celtic chant.
SoccerSporting News

Ange Postecoglou's touching Celtic tribute to late father after another dominant win

Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou believes his side's style of football in a 3-2 win against Hearts on Monday morning (AEST) would have pleased his late father. After losing to the same side just a fortnight ago in the Scottish Premiership, the Hoops never looked likely of defeat in the League Cup as they put in a particularly dominant first-half performance.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou confident Celtic will make more signings

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels his club are “very close” to making several signings. Postecoglou endured a frustrating delay to adding to his squad ahead of the season starting but he expects new arrivals to add to the likes of Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi, Joe Hart and James McCarthy. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy