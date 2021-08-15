US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Residents with compromised immune systems are now able to receive a third additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at locations throughout Montgomery County, including local pharmacies, doctors’ offices and County-operated clinics. Guidance shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week recommends that people with a range of conditions, such as organ transplant or stem cell recipients, people with untreated or advance HIV infection, people currently receiving cancer treatment, people who are taking medications that weaken the immune system, and others. Visit the CDC’s website for a complete list of conditions. People should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not currently authorized for third doses.
