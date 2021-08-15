Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

By HOPE YEN Associated Press
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Boosters#Covid#Ap#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Public HealthWashington Post

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60 percent of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Moderna COVID Vaccine's Possible Higher Link To Heart Inflammation Investigated By FDA

Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccine is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration for a possible link to a high risk of heart inflammation in young adults. Some who get the company's shot are thought to be at a higher risk of being diagnosed with the rare condition than previously believed but it is too early for regulators to reach a conclusion at this time, citing that more work was needed before a recommendation could be made, sources told The Washington Post.
Public Healthriverbender.com

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Third Covid-19 vaccine doses will boost variant protection but increase inequality

In a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), FDA, and National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Government agencies announced a plan to recommend Covid-19 booster vaccine doses for all residents eight months after full vaccination with either Pfizer/BioNTech or Pfizer vaccines, beginning in mid-September. This is a switch from the previous guidance of the agencies to not recommend booster shots in the near future, but the highly transmissible delta variant and rising Covid-19 case numbers in the US led to the change in strategy to combat Covid-19 domestically.
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

Letter: COVID-19 immunity just as good as vaccine

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. The Cleveland Clinic study was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Delta variant. That organization recommends those who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Available To Residents with Compromised Immune Systems

Residents with compromised immune systems are now able to receive a third additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at locations throughout Montgomery County, including local pharmacies, doctors’ offices and County-operated clinics. Guidance shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week recommends that people with a range of conditions, such as organ transplant or stem cell recipients, people with untreated or advance HIV infection, people currently receiving cancer treatment, people who are taking medications that weaken the immune system, and others. Visit the CDC’s website for a complete list of conditions. People should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not currently authorized for third doses.
U.S. Politicsnewsitem.com

US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction. U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy