Man, 32, Killed In Chaska Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

Two vehicles collided at about 10:19 a.m. on Engler Boulevard near Highway 212. One of the drivers involved, a 32-year-old man, was killed. No one else was hurt.

Police are still investigating, and the names of the victim and others involved have not yet been released.

