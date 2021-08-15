Cancel
Chaska, MN

Man, 32, Killed In Chaska Crash

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yixRa_0bShI0Xy00

(credit: CBS)

Two vehicles collided at about 10:19 a.m. on Engler Boulevard near Highway 212. One of the drivers involved, a 32-year-old man, was killed. No one else was hurt.

Police are still investigating, and the names of the victim and others involved have not yet been released.

