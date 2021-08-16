Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

FOX 13 News 360: Controversy behind wild horse roundups

By Bob Evans
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbcWZ_0bShHwBI00

Wild horses live all over the western United States, including parts of Utah so remote that many people have never even seen one.

But there are thousands — and by some assessments, too many.

So, how many wild horses can the land sustain? And how — or when — should humans intervene? We looked at the different viewpoints in this in-depth “360” report.

On July 13, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) kicked off what they call a "wild horse gather" in Tooele County.

They invited us to observe, along with advocates for wild horses who are often at odds with the BLM.

From the viewing site, one could see horses run from a low-flying helicopter, kicking up dust as they ran across the range.

What’s out of view? The area where the wild horses are corralled, loaded onto trucks and driven away.

The BLM said it was dangerous for us to be too close to the action.

But critics say the real danger is for the horses.

The roundups, or gatherings, are complicated, costly and controversial.

So why do they happen?

“The appropriate management level for this area is between 196 and 210, and we’re fastly approaching 500 with this year’s foal crop,” BLM public affairs specialist Lisa Reid said.

“Appropriate management level” is a designation for how many wild horses the land in a given area can sustain.

The BLM has herd management areas all over the western U.S., including 19 in Utah.

Most are in remote areas where wild horses have little to no human contact.

But the herd at the center of this story — the Onaqui, named after a nearby mountain range — is different.

Because the Onaqui are less than two hours from Salt Lake City, they get a fair number of visitors.

The BLM says a total of 435 horses were removed from the herd over the course of several July roundups.

In early August, 123 of them were returned to the range — mostly females that had been given long-lasting birth control.

The remaining 300+ horses will be put up for adoption through the BLM's online adoption program .

“Everyone in the united states will have the same opportunity to adopt," Reid said.

Kimberlee Curyl’s horse was once wild in Wyoming, but he now lives on her ranch in California.

“I actually jump him, which is not normal for what you would think of a wild horse doing, but we take jumping lessons," she said.

But not all adopted horses fare as well.

"The roundups are leading to the slaughter of horses," said Suzanne Roy of the American Wild Horse Campaign.

Roy says thousands of formerly wild horses have lingered in holding facilities, unwanted. Low adoption fees, she says, pave the way for nefarious buyers to turn a profit by re-selling them for meat sold in other countries

"We would like to see a move away from helicopter roundups and toward humane, on-the-range management with fertility control," she said.

"The goal would be to not have to ever gather or remove horses from the range, but we’re just not there yet," Reid said.

The BLM says drought conditions necessitated a dramatic reduction of the Onaqui herd this summer

“We’ve seen that our water supply for the horses is starting to deplete because of the heat," Reid said.

But Ashley Avis, the director of Disney's "Black Beauty" and founder of wild horse advocacy group Wild Beauty, says the drought is one of many distractions from a bigger issue.

"I’m not going to be wooed by Lisa Reid’s attempt at half-baked publicity out on the range," she said.

She claims the BLM gives “deference and preferential treatment to tax-subsidized livestock grazing.”

The BLM tells FOX 13 that ranchers have voluntarily reduced grazing on the Onaqui’s range by as much as 90 percent.

“It’s really important to know cattle and sheep graze very differently than wild horses, they eat a lot more, they drink a lot more," Avis said.

As for the “appropriate herd management levels” established in the 70s, Avis says they hold no weight.

“In 2013, the National Academy of Science — a group of nonpartisan scientists — they debunked that the MLs were ever created using science," she said.

Avis said last month's Onaqui gather — or roundup — had a more humane kickoff when our cameras were rolling.

“The helicopter stayed much further back than any other roundup I’ve ever seen," she said.

But she says the roundup increased in intensity on the second day of operations after we left.

“They don’t want you seeing the injuries that happen. And on that day, a mare did break her leg and was put down,” Avis said. “The very next day when I asked in front of the Associated Press, standing right in front of Lisa Reid, ‘Did any horses die?’ ‘No, not due to gather operations.' It was just a lie.”

The BLM's website currently acknowledges that one horse died.

“I think the entire horse and burro program needs to be reassessed before we continue with these antiquated roundups,” Avis said.

It’s important to point out that not all horse advocates share the same views, and the BLM says it is open to new ideas.

"We will work with those who are there to work with us, and not those who are there just for hateful means," Reid said.

Click here for more information on the adoption program.

Comments / 8

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#The Horses#Blm#Appropriate#Onaqui#Wild Beauty#Fox 13#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
Best Life

If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wyoming

A major reason people emigrate to Wyoming is because of its wilderness. You can't beat the solitude or the peace - but there are downsides too. Did you know that these 5 Wyoming animals can be dangerous. If you spend a reasonable amount of time exploring the State of Wyoming, you're likely to run into at least a few of them. See what Wyoming's top 5 most dangerous animals are below!
Animalscrossroadstoday.com

Feinstein calls for probe of capture, resale of wild horses

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling on federal land managers to conduct an investigation to determine how many of the wild horses captured on public lands in the U.S. West end up at slaughterhouses. The California Democrat also wants the federal Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate...
AnimalsPosted by
WyoFile

Grand Teton civilian mountain goat gunning a go — again

Grand Teton National Park will allow already-selected hunters and shooters to again kill non-native mountain goats starting in September. The move is part of an effort to preserve a small population of native bighorn sheep. Why it matters: The bighorn sheep herd that lives in the Tetons is the “smallest...
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Roundup is Not an Emergency

The Sand Wash Basin Herd in Colorado faces an “emergency” roundup as Bureau of Land Management avoids NEPA. The Bureau of Land Management announced that an additional 6000 wild horses would be rounded up in 2021 due to drought, and using the emergency designation to push full steam ahead without fulfilling its National Environmental Policy Act regulations, allowing them to go in without public input, with very little notice, and leaving less wild horses than the Appropriate Management Level for these herds. But the Bureau of Land Management’s own handbook does not classify drought as a reason for an emergency roundup.
Arizona Statepagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: Turning Off Arizona’s Water Tap?

We knew this was coming, eventually. With climate change and long-term drought continuing to take a toll on the Colorado River, the federal government on Monday for the first time declared a water shortage at Lake Mead, one of the river’s main reservoirs. That’s from an August 16 report in...
AnimalsPowell Tribune

Grizzly bear deaths on the rise in 2021

It’s been a tough year for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. As of Wednesday, 27 individuals had been euthanized due to conflicts with humans, killed by other bears, hit by cars or drowned in canals so far in 2021. Another five carcasses have been found that are suspected...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Largest wild horse roundup in Colorado history underway

RANGELY — The largest wild horse roundup in state history is underway in western Colorado, with helicopters chasing the animals into a trap set on land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management’s White River field office. As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the roundup had removed 303 horses over the...
AnimalsWATE

Wild horse roundups ramping up as drought grips the US West

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — The sound of the helicopter propeller thundered across the horizon as it dipped down toward mustangs dotting the golden brown plain. The horses burst into a gallop at the machine’s approach, their high-pitched whinnies rising into the dry air. That helicopter roundup in the mountains of...
AnimalsKenosha News.com

Commentary: Wild horses have a target on their back

Just a century ago, millions of horses roamed the American West. By 1970, after being targeted for sport and killed for pet food and fertilizer, only 17,000 were left. In response, Congress passed a law to protect them and made it a crime for anyone to harass or kill wild horses on most federal land. However, that hasn’t stopped the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from continuing to round up tens of thousands of these horses, whose fate is often uncertain.
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

Letter: The West Douglas Wild Horse Herd

“Many have spent years of blood, sweat and tears to protect this herd, especially the Moores…” ~ R.T. The Bureau of Land Management should never be allowed to arbitrarily select wild horse herds for roundup and slaughter. The BLM was created by wealthy ranchers and other power brokers for their own purposes. Initially, it was for the roundup and sale of cattle, followed by the roundup of wild horses, which were frequently slaughtered.
AnimalsVoice of America

Officials Capture More Wild Horses in Dry Western States

U.S. land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50 percent more wild horses than originally planned this year because of severe drought across the U.S. West. That means they will capture about 6,000 additional animals, mostly in the western states of Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. The Bureau of Land...

Comments / 8

Community Policy