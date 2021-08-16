Cancel
Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trade

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 21 days ago

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as data showing a significant drop in U.S. consumer sentiment, China's regulatory curbs, sinking crude oil prices and concerns about the impact of surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the region is weighing on investor sentiment and rendering the mood cautious. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.

