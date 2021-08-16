Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Republicans running out of options to push back against state mandates

By Chris Rosato
WAFB
 6 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the news some people wanted to hear and the reality that some folks feared would one day come true. You soon will have to prove you’re vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to go practically anywhere inside in New Orleans. “This will go...

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

