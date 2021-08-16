Republicans running out of options to push back against state mandates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the smallest parish in the state of Louisiana, a jump in population means the parish could be doing something right. “We are kind of like a little hidden gem, it’s not hidden as much anymore. One of the things, it’s going t be all of the growth, it’s going to allow us for better infrastructure,” says Patrick Hobbins west baton rouge’s chamber of commerce acting executive director. Hobbins says the past few years, they’ve seen more folks buying houses on the west side of the river, and once of the major reasons why is the job industry. “There’s always been a lot of people who work here, we’ve got a great chemical sector, Petro Chemical Industries, large and growing in West Baton Rouge. Now, we’ve got other sectors coming up as well,” adds Hobbins.
