From time to time, a movie comes around and catches lightening in a bottle when it comes to its cast, and there are few movies that are a better example of this than Penny Marshall’s 1992 baseball drama A League of Their Own. With a lineup that is led by Geena Davis, just one year after the game-changer that was Thelma and Louise, and Tom Hanks right before his career reached the next level, A League of Their Own’s cast had a lot going for it and each member made the most of their time both on and off the baseball field.