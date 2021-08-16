Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Franklin; Roanoke The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1231 AM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Several roads throughout Roanoke City are closed due to ponding water. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Salem Vinton... Troutville Boones Mill... Stewartsville Bent Mountain This includes the following streams and drainages Blackwater River, Back Creek and Big Bear Rock Branch.