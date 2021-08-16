Helping to start the school year right

Students in Scott County are a little more prepared for the start of school after getting free school supplies.

The annual Georgetown Back to School Kick-Off was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to the wet weather.

Backpacks full of school supplies were given away to help families feel ready for the year.

The community was also able to enjoy a free cookout and balloon artist.

"A lot of families are struggling and that's one of the reasons we wanted to vamp it up a couple notches this year so we can help as many families as we possibly could," said Courtlyn Ledesma, marketing and special events manager.