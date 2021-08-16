Moms Mobile Mission continuing to help families as food insecurity lingers amid pandemic

The amount of families suffering from food insecurity went up during the pandemic. While things have gotten better, there's still a strong need in the community.

Moms Mobile Mission has been helping families throughout the pandemic. At one point, they were serving over 100 families.

"2020 with COVID, we were hit pretty hard," said Tracey Roseman, founder of Moms Mobile Mission.

Roseman said they had to increase distributions to every other week because of the demand. Things are better now but the problem isn't gone.

"Now that things have calmed down a bit, we're still helping around 70 families," said Roseman, "on the third Thursday of every month and doing so with a drive-through fashion."

Roseman started the group back in 2016. When she was a kid, some friends of her parents helped them through tough times around the holidays. And now she does the same every month, adding the people make it worth it.

"They're grateful. They say thank you. And that's what we're here for, just to make their days better," said Roseman.

Meat, produce, dry goods and more are packed up and ready for families in need every month.

Recently, they held a supply and backpack drive for Perrysburg students, helping around 75 families.

The group also now has a drive going on with the Meijer in Rossford. If you buy a $10 simply give card, Meijer will donate $10 back. And on August 28, you can help even more.

"Meijer will actually double match that, so every $10 card that is purchased, we will receive a $30 food-only gift card for them," said Roseman.

The drive runs until October.

So many groups have helped Roseman throughout the pandemic including the local Rotary club, who gave them a new freezer to store food and the Perrysburg Heights Community Center itself which serves as their home base.

Roseman says as we enter a new phase they will continue to help those who need it the most.