Rain chances stick around the start the workweek

Good Sunday evening to you all. We had some rain in and around the Midland-Odessa area today, with the airport seeing a whopping 0.01 inches of rain. Though while the clouds didn't drop all that much rain for us, it did keep us from warming into the 90s. The high temperature in Midland was only 83 degrees, while Odessa made it to 85.

Tonight, we'll drop into the upper-60s for low temperatures. Not looking for any rain overnight, but partly cloudy skies look to build in and stay with us through the early morning.

If you're headed off to school early, temps will be a little on the chilly side, starting off at about 68 degrees under partly sunny skies with winds out of the south at about 10 mph. No precipitation early in the day, but that'll change in the early afternoon hours. Around 2:00 p.m., I'm expecting showers and thunderstorms to begin building in the Permian Basin. I'm not looking for anything severe tomorrow, just spotty, pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high temp tomorrow in Midland-Odessa – providing clouds build in later in the afternoon and not earlier – looks to be about 89 degrees.

Turning to the extended forecast, a low pressure system will move through the upper midwest through Wednesday, and that will help to destabilize the atmosphere across the Southern Plains as well, including here in West Texas. For this reason, rain chances will stay relatively high for the first half of the week.

And check out Tuesday's forecast high temperature! If those clouds build in and stay there and we get the rain that I'm currently expecting, 81 degrees is about as warm as we'll be able to get on Tuesday.