The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained
From the first scene of The White Lotus, HBO's hit tragicomedy about entitled tourists on a tropical vacation, we knew there'd been an unexpected death, and now we finally know who died. While the six-part limited series ended up being less big-twist murder mystery than sinister satire of class and colonialism, viewers filled social media feeds and subreddits with detailed theories on which character didn't make it out of the idyllic Hawaiian White Lotus resort alive.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0