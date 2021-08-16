The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained

A little more than two weeks ago while reporting on Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's HBO series Westworld resuming production after a COVID-related pause it was also revealed that Tessa Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Aaron Paul's Caleb would be having their first face-off during the fourth season. While guesting on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Joy revealed a little more about what viewers can expect. "You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Reminiscence, think more about someone from the cast and less about any kind of shared universe between the two. As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion."