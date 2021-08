The Spurs enter next season with no shortage of questions, one of the bigger ones being what exactly this younger, less proven version may look like offensively. Major changes are usually warranted when you’re coming off two seasons of missing the playoffs, and on a purely binary level, the Spurs did what they needed to do by moving on from high usage and pricier vets like DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills. But to take two steps forward you sometimes have to take one step back, and that’s what the 2021-22 season may represent.