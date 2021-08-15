Jags activate DL Taven Bryan from Reserve/COVID-19

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated defensive lineman Taven Bryan from their Reserve/COVID-19 list the team announced Sunday. With him coming off the list, he’s now set to begin practice for the first time since training camp started after initially being placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

With just two preseason games remaining, Bryan will have to make up a lot of ground as the Jags will be on Day 14 of camp when he returns. Many were hoping that things would click this season for the Jags’ No. 29 overall pick from 2019, but at this point, it seems his roster spot is in jeopardy.

Bryan entered this season with 17 starts, 71 combined tackles, and 3.5 sacks. He’ll be tasked with finding a place in a rotation that currently has Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, and Dawuane Smoot all ahead of him on the unofficial depth chart. That said, the Jags’ next weeks of practice and upcoming preseason games against the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys might be the most important events of Bryan’s career in Duval.