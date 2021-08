(CBS4) – After years of planning, a luxury train that will make runs from Denver to Utah has hit the tracks. (credit: CBS) The Canada-based Rocky Mountaineer took off for its maiden voyage in Colorado on Sunday. “We’re excited, we’re ready and I can feel the energy as everyone is boarding the train,” said Wendy McMichael, Senior On Board Manager. There’s just over one week before we welcome you onboard our newest route, Rockies to the Red Rocks! Enjoy delicious meals and beverages brought right to your seat and take in the panoramic views of the Colorado Rockies before the glow of the red rocks...