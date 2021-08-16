Elysburg Rotary plans recycling event, 5K
ELYSBURG — The Elysburg Rotary Club will hold an E-Cycle Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave. Rotarian Pamela Yeager, who serves as treasurer and secretary of the organization, said the event will be a good opportunity for people in the greater Elysburg area to discard unused computer monitors, cables and hard drives; laptops, printers, cell phones, keyboards, radios, printers and other electronic devices.www.newsitem.com
Comments / 0