Elysburg, PA

Elysburg Rotary plans recycling event, 5K

By LARRY DEKLINSKI THE NEWS-ITEM larry_d@newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYSBURG — The Elysburg Rotary Club will hold an E-Cycle Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave. Rotarian Pamela Yeager, who serves as treasurer and secretary of the organization, said the event will be a good opportunity for people in the greater Elysburg area to discard unused computer monitors, cables and hard drives; laptops, printers, cell phones, keyboards, radios, printers and other electronic devices.

