Jake Paul “not surprised” he’s the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley for boxing match

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is “not surprised” that he’s the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley for their boxing match. Paul and Woodley meet in the boxing ring on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, in what is expected to be one of the biggest blockbuster boxing matches of the summer. Paul has won all three of his pro boxing matches so far while Woodley will be making his pro boxing debut in this fight. With Paul coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner, Ben Askren, there is a lot of bad blood here between the two, and they are expected to throw down in what should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts.