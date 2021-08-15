Cancel
Jake Paul “not surprised” he’s the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley for boxing match

By Adam Martin
mymmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is “not surprised” that he’s the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley for their boxing match. Paul and Woodley meet in the boxing ring on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, in what is expected to be one of the biggest blockbuster boxing matches of the summer. Paul has won all three of his pro boxing matches so far while Woodley will be making his pro boxing debut in this fight. With Paul coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner, Ben Askren, there is a lot of bad blood here between the two, and they are expected to throw down in what should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts.

Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Lower Paycheck’ For Woodley Revealed

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in his upcoming bout. Paul claimed that he turned down a higher purse for his fight with Woodley in order to let the fighters on his undercard could earn career-high pay-days. Jake Paul talks about Tyron Woodley bout. The YouTube...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Combat Sportsnewsbrig.com

Israel Adesanya predicts the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Israel Adesanya and Jake Paul are no strangers to one another. Adesanya served as a part of the commentary team for Paul’s boxing match against NBA star Nate Robinson in November 2020. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul have repeatedly expressed their respect and admiration for Israel...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Man In Leaked Gym Video

Jake Paul, who recently took to social media to post a video of himself doing a little sparring ahead of his upcoming August 29 showdown against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Field House in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. He wrote:. “Tyron is getting added to my sleepy meme...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Exposes Sad Bellator Failure

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion...
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley Training with Floyd Mayweather Is 'a Disadvantage'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has experience fighting a Paul brother, and he's hoping to offer Tyron Woodley some tips ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. The boxing legend, who fought Logan Paul in an exhibition in June, has been training with Woodley ahead of the Aug. 29 pay-per-view. Jake Paul says he's not intimidated by Mayweather's presence, calling it a "disadvantage" for Woodley:
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Jake Paul has surprising response to KSI’s Lil Wayne shade

Social media star Jake Paul responded to KSI’s taunting of him after the British YouTuber linked up with Jake’s idol Lil Wayne for a track, but it wasn’t the spicy response some might expect. For years, KSI and the Paul brothers have been going back and forth in online arguments....
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Firas Zahabi Claims Jake Paul Is On PED's For Tyron Woodley Fight

Famed MMA trainer and head coach of the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Quebec, Canada Firas Zahabi thinks Jake Paull will be on performance-enhancing drugs for his upcoming boxing bout with Tyron Woodley. Zahabi made the claims during a live chat on his YouTube channel where he was breaking down the...
UFCdexerto.com

UFC’s Darren Till worried Tyron Woodly is paid to take a dive against Jake Paul

UFC fighter Darren Till has voiced some concerns that Tyron Woodley might be willing to take a dive against Jake Paul if he were offered a large amount of money. YouTuber-turned-boxing phenomenon Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm, defeating the likes of former NBA pro Nate Robinson, mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and now, has his sights set on Tyron Woodley.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Gegard Mousasi doesn’t like Tyron Woodley’s chances against Jake Paul: ‘100 percent, it’s not going to go well for him’

Jake Paul, Gegard Mousasi, Tyron Woodley, Strikeforce, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bellator MMA, Ben Askren, Scott Coker, John Salter. Bellator 264 will be a homecoming of sorts for Gegard Mousasi. Back in his days as Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, Mousasi fought multiple times on events aired by Bellator’s new broadcast partner,...
UFCprommanow.com

Jake Paul wants Lebron at Woodley fight

Even when these freak show fighters aren’t calling out potential opponents they are calling out people to come watch them. I feel like when Jake Paul steps in to the boxing ring with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this month there will be significantly more viewers. Jake fought a championship level wrestler with the striking skills of a toddler when he faced Ben Askren in April and easily defeated him in the first. Tyron may be pushing 40 but he has significantly better stand up than Ben did. This will be a legitimate test for Paul to see just how good he does against someone of Woodley‘s caliber.

