FORECAST: Heat & humidity return later this week

As of 7am, the Center of Hurricane Henri was located less than 80 miles south of Montauk, New York. Henri is moving toward the north-northwest at 18 mph. Maximum sustained wind has dropped to 70mph, which means the tropical system is now at tropical storm status. It will likely stay at this intensity as it approaches Southern New England, and Henri should make a landfall just east of the CT/RI border early this afternoon. A HURRICANE WARNING remains in effect for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties, and a TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for the rest of CT. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for the coastline, and a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect statewide.