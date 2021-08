Most fans likely recognize television personality, cookbook author and restaurateur Guy Fieri from his various television roles, where he has hosted shows like "Guy's Grocery Games," "Guy's Family Road Trip," and "Guy's Big Bite" (via IMDb). With his signature spiked platinum blond hair, larger-than-life clothing choices, and equally bold personality, it's hard to miss Fieri. However, first met Fieri in the series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," in which they accompany Fieri as he hits the road to sample incredible fare from various restaurants across the country. It was that particular show that he decided to reference in one of his latest Instagram posts, in fact, to the delight of his 1.8 million followers on the social platform.