Flood warnings in effect tonight

Heavy returned to New Mexico Sunday. This time it was for the north. Parts of southeast Albuquerque are under a flood warning through midnight as torrential rain fell late in the evening. A general 1-2″ of rain fell across the Jemez, Rio Rancho, and southeast ABQ in just a couple hours. The storms are now moving southwest of the metro tonight. These storms are weakening and will continue to diminish by midnight. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight.