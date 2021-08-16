Cancel
Port Arthur, TX

Baystar ethane cracker starts up in Port Arthur

By Jacob Dick
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new ethane cracker now is operational in Port Arthur and soon will be creating supplies for the expanding Baystar Polymers polyethylene plant in Pasadena. Registered under the name Bayport Polymer, the ethane cracker is the first big step in a chemical expansion initiative by Baystar — a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Borealis, a chemical company based in Austria, according to an initial report submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

