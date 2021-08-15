Cancel
Fights on Tap: Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov among 14 UFC fights announced

Cover picture for the articleFights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. The UFC may not have held an event this weekend, but the promotion was still hard at work with fight announcements. Fourteen bouts were either announced or finalized in the past few days, and fans should certainly have some interesting fights to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

UFCBloody Elbow

Kevin Lee calls out Mike Perry for short notice fight at UFC on ESPN 30

Kevin Lee is still looking for a fight. Lee previously competed more than a year ago at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira in Brazil, where he was submitted by Charles Oliveira with a guillotine choke in the third round of their fight. That would be his last appearance in the Octagon for a while as he suffered ACL tears in both of his knees that kept him sidelined for an extended period of time.
UFCMMA Fighting

Daniel Rodriguez steps in against Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35

Daniel Rodriguez is stepping up to the plate. Rodriguez (15-2) has agreed to face Kevin Lee in a welterweight contest on less than three weeks’ notice at UFC Vegas 35. MMA Fighting confirmed the bout Wednesday following an initial report by ESPN. Lee was originally booked against welterweight up-and-comer Sean...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Kevin Lee no longer wants Tony Ferguson rematch because it would be too easy

Unless something changes dramatically in his next performance, Tony Ferguson’s fall from grace will standout as a particularly brutal one. The former interim kingpin set a Lightweight record with his hugely impressive, multi-year win streak, but his last three bouts have been painfully one-sided in the opposite direction. At 37 years of age, “El Cucuy” just doesn’t seem to pose the same threat he once did.
UFCchatsports.com

Kevin Lee reveals why he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Mike Perry

Mike Perry, Kevin Lee, ESPN, Edson Barboza, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Kevin Lee thought Mike Perry would have accepted his challenge to fight him on short-notice at UFC on ESPN 30, so he was admittedly frustrated when it did not happen. Lee made the decision to move from lightweight to welterweight...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Gervonta Davis Sad Plane Crash Video Revealed

Boxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a minor plane crash today, and he documented it in a video below. While Luke Rockhold and Islam Makhachev compete in two different weight classes with Rockhold currently in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division and Makhachev current in the company’s lightweight division – there is no doubt that the two are currently some of the UFC’s best. Luke Rockhold’s ‘drunken meltdown’ at bar was recently revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

8/21 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Cena, Lashley vs. Goldberg, Usos vs. Mysterios, Nikki vs. Ripley vs. Charlotte

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Michael Cole & Pat McAfee (Smackdown), Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves & Byron Saxton. Tonight after Summerslam, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing the event with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tecia Torres ‘Hospitalization’ Photo Stuns UFC Fans

UFC strawweight fighter Tecia Torres had previously suffered an injury during her fight with Angela Hill at UFC 265. He had taken to her social media account to let her fans that during the second round of the fight, she felt that she had broken my hand. She had kept fighting because that is what she believes fighters do but it turns out it got worse,
WWEComicBook

Report: Sasha Banks Out Of WWE SummerSlam Match

Sasha Banks has been pulled from the SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to a new report from Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri. There were concerns over the status of the SmackDown Women's Championship match last weekend when both Banks and Bianca Belair were pulled from a pair of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider's Mike Johnson then reported that there was concern over the match's status as of Monday, but then came back two days later reporting that both had been cleared.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Kayla Harrison looks puny staring down PFL opponent Genah Fabian

PFL Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+):. 155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal. 155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight semifinal. PFL “Prelims” Card...
UFCmmanews.com

Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate Is Open To Fighting Aspen Ladd

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate says she is open to a potential meeting with Aspen Ladd inside the Octagon. Tate, who held the 135-pound belt in 2016 following a submission victory over Holly Holm, returned to action in the UFC Vegas 31 co-main event last month. Against the retiring Marion Reneau, “Cupcake” became the first woman to finish the 44-year-old veteran after securing a third-round TKO win.

