Saint Louis, MO

4 detainees beaten by other detainees during disturbance at the City Justice Center

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For third time in less than a month, there has been a disturbance at the City Justice Center (CJC) in downtown St. Louis. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Authorities tell News 4 that about two dozen detainees were on recreation time in the recreation area of the fourth floor, when around 12 detainees beat and kicked four other detainees. Corrections officers then stepped in and pulled the targets of attack out of scrum before they used OC spray to calm the situation.

