Camden, NJ

67-Year-Old Thomas Smith Shot, Killed In Camden, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIQvM_0bSh9bdY00

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Prosecutor is investigating a homicide of a 67-year-old man that was shot and killed in Camden. Police say someone shot Thomas Smith on Kaighn Avenue near Louis Street on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Smith died at the hospital.

There is no word on any arrests.

