Arms Collector achievement in Hades

Here we are again, Hades people, this time with a selection of some of our favourite Boon combos and builds for our mate Zagreus. Whether you're looking for consistency, burst damage, or just something fun and interesting to try on your next few escape attempts, we've got you covered. Give some of these a go, gods permitting, and let us know how you get on! If you haven't started Hades yet, don't forget to check out our review to see why you should, and we've also got a Road to 1K companion piece if you want a better idea of what the completion looks like. For now, though, please enjoy some fantastic Hades builds!