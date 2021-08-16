My experience at an international high school
I attended a small international school in South Korea for seven years throughout middle and high school. While the school was located in South Korea, our academic calendar mirrored the American semester schedule. We followed the International Baccalaureate curriculum, spoke English in all school functions and a good proportion of our teachers and students were foreigners. There are many international schools around the world, and while each system and culture is different, being educated among an intersection of cultures may produce many shared experiences. Here is a glimpse of what my experience attending an international school in South Korea was like!www.dailycal.org
