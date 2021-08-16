Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

My experience at an international high school

By Eunkyo Jo
Daily Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI attended a small international school in South Korea for seven years throughout middle and high school. While the school was located in South Korea, our academic calendar mirrored the American semester schedule. We followed the International Baccalaureate curriculum, spoke English in all school functions and a good proportion of our teachers and students were foreigners. There are many international schools around the world, and while each system and culture is different, being educated among an intersection of cultures may produce many shared experiences. Here is a glimpse of what my experience attending an international school in South Korea was like!

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#International Schools#K 12 School#My School#English#Koreans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
Related
EducationLog Cabin Democrat

Is online school right for your student?

The first day of school is quickly approaching. While this is an exciting time of year, for parents unsure and hesitant of having their kids return to in person learning, this also is a stressful time. Making the switch to a different education option is an important step for families. For those considering full-time online school, there are some key things to consider before you determine if virtual education is the right fit for your child and family.
AgricultureDiscover Mag

Why India Experiences a High Rate of Lightning Deaths

On July 11, 23 people were killed (and many more injured) when lightning struck a tower at a popular tourist attraction in Rajasthan, India. Meanwhile, in nearby Uttar Pradesh, another 42 people (mostly agricultural workers) died from lightning strikes. This pattern is enough to make you wonder, “What’s going on with the lightning in India?”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Places to Avoid Right Now Due to Delta

The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted the plans many of us had for a relatively carefree summer. Now masks are back, and plans are changing. But what does that mean, exactly? If you want to be as safe as possible, what places should you avoid because of Delta? Here's the latest advice the experts are giving. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
TechnologyThrive Global

My experience as a digital nomad for a month. Was it worth it?

In May 2019, I had a complicated surgery and, as a fatalist, I thought that this is it, and my life’s over. Hence, I have to enjoy the rest of it to the fullest!. This is how the decision to spend a month working from the ocean has been made. I had this idea long ago, but I often put it off as there were always some obstacles. This time, as I was thinking that I’m living my last years, I finally decided to do what I’ve always dreamed of.
Public Healthsequoyahcountytimes.com

My Covid Experience

I wrote this a few days ago after I tested positive for Covid. I believe I’ve recovered since then and my quarantine time is up today (Friday). From this, I learned quite a bit about Covid, the variants, the symptoms they produce mostly from asking questions and from reading and hearing about other people’s experience with this virus that just seems to be about everywhere. I also learned about…
Public Healththeluxurytravelexpert.com

My experience traveling to Greece during the COVID pandemic

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: My experience traveling to Greece during the COVID19 pandemic. Last month, I traveled to the stunningly beautiful Greek islands of Santorini, Ios, and Mykonos for a long summer holiday with my family. I’ll soon upload my reviews & YouTube videos of the fabulous hotels I stayed at, and I’ll also publish some extra videos of thrilling activities as well (e.g. helicopter flight over Santorini’s caldera, kitesurfing in Mykonons, etc …). In this blogpost, I want to share my personal experience of traveling to Greece during the ongoing COVID pandemic (the good, the bad, and the downright ugly). So, if you’re planning a trip to Greece, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect.
LifestyleDaily Californian

Cherishing my connections and encounters with people during my journey back from Lisbon

During my journey back home to California from Lisbon, Portugal, I briefly encountered and connected with many people — some old, some young, all of us going different places and in different walks of life. Although the moments of sun and music live in my memory fondly, I hope to celebrate these fleeting human connections that occurred during my trip back.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley students won short-term software funding, but there’s more work on the horizon

To say that this past year hasn’t been easy for UC Berkeley students would be a severe understatement. We endured more than a year of unprecedented uncertainty, isolation and living our lives through a computer screen. This was especially true for our education, which relied almost exclusively on technology. Microsoft Word helped us write our papers, MATLAB supported our research and Adobe Creative Suite allowed us to express our feelings through art.
EducationLas Vegas Herald

IMTS Institute Admission Started For MBA and BBA; IMTS Student's Are Working In Top Companies In India & Abroad, More Than 25000 Students Passed Till Mar 2021

IMTS Institute has 99% Positive reviews with a 4.8-star rating out of 5 Out of 25000 Students, 99% of students are happy with us, which is quite good. IMTS Institute provides free career counseling of a wide range of Distance education courses and Online course approved by UGC and other authorities to its students in management Courses after 12th , Technical, Traditional, Course After 12th Computer, Research, Diploma, and certification courses.
Tacoma, WAplu.edu

PLU Forges a New International Partnership for Continuing Education

Pacific Lutheran University is partnering with SkillUp Online, a private education company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with offices in North America (Bellevue, Washington) and Europe, to provide a range of affordable, online, continuing education technology and soft-business skills courses to local, national, and global communities. The initial launch of program...

Comments / 0

Community Policy