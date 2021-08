Next week on MasterChef Legends episode 10, you better prepare yourselves for something a little different. For the bulk of the season, what we’ve had a chance to see is a lineup of big-name chefs and culinary icons entering the kitchen as guest judges. That’s changing a little bit for at least one episode. Through “Cook for Your Legend,” the theme is more about the contestants themselves! Every person has their own personal hero, someone who inspired them and made them into the person they are today. You will see this story play out over the course of the next hour, and the synopsis below serves as your evidence: