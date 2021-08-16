Michelle Branch Is Pregnant Again After Suffering Miscarriage, Reveals Due Date
Michelle Branch has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, just over seven months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage. The "All You Wanted" singer shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday. Alongside photos of freshly baked scones with jam and clotted cream, Branch wrote that she and her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, will welcome their second child together next year.www.ibtimes.com
