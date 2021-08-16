Almost 20 dance groups take center stage on campus
During past Wildcat Welcomes, students’ first experience watching on-campus dance groups is Rhythm Nation, a show featuring the talents of Northwestern dance groups. Ranging in styles from contemporary to burlesque, students with strong dance backgrounds and beginners alike can audition and be a part of the NU dance community. But we’re here to tell you more about some of the groups you may see — and might want to join.dailynorthwestern.com
Comments / 0