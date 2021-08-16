Almost 20 dance groups take center stage on campus

The only reason tear-jerkers are considered low art is because we are all broken inside. Here’s how it works: You sob through a whole movie, and when the credits roll and you are jolted back into the real world, you rebuild the walls around your heart. Then you scoff about feeling “emotionally manipulated.” But isn’t that why we go to the movies in the first place? To be emotionally manipulated? Maybe the problem with tear-jerkers is that they’re just too good at it, and they make us feel things we’d rather keep buried. In turn, we bury the tear-jerker by labeling it as low art.