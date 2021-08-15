Cancel
New York City, NY

2 NYC State Senators Reportedly On Kathy Hochul’s Wish List For Lieutenant Governor

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state senators from New York City are reportedly the top contenders for lieutenant governor in Kathy Hochul ‘s administration.

Sources told CBS2 that Jamaal Bailey, who represents the Bronx, and Brian Benjamin in Manhattan are among several candidates being considered by Hochul and her team.

READ MORE : Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York

On Face The Nation on Sunday, the current lieutenant governor explained why she narrowed her search to New York City.

“I am an upstater, even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City, and I’m well familiar with the challenges. But I want someone who lives there. I want someone who understands the challenges firsthand,” Hochul said.

Hochul will make history as New York’s first female governor, when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on Aug. 24 . Her lieutenant governor choice is expected to be announced at that time as well.

READ MORE : Cuomo Accuser Charlotte Bennett Calls Assembly Decision To Suspend Impeachment Probe: ‘The Coward’s Way Out’

While speaking at the Erie County Fair later Sunday, Hochul reiterated she will not stand for bad behavior in her administration, referring to state Attorney General Letitia James sexual harassment report on Cuomo .

“I will not keep anyone who was charged with unethical behavior, who is listed in that report. That’s job number one, to clean house of everyone who was mentioned in the report in a negative way,” Hochul said. “A number of people have left already and I’m going to continue working with the team I have as lieutenant governor but taking advantage of the deep relationships I have with many outstanding commissioners.”

