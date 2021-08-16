OPINION: Both parties should try to avoid arrests of Texas House Democrats

Warrants are signed. Law enforcement officers are on the case. But Texas Democrats who fled the state a month ago still haven't returned to the state Capitol. The holdout by Democrats to block new voting laws stretched into a 38th consecutive day Wednesday. Now it's not only a question of when they'll return but also how far Republicans will go to end the standoff.This week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the law allows for the most dramatic recourse: arresting Democrats and physically forcing them back. But Republican leaders have been reluctant to go that route, even after signing...