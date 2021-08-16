Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

OPINION: Both parties should try to avoid arrests of Texas House Democrats

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere won’t be a good ending to the walkout by Democrats in the Texas House, but we can think of ways it could be worse. One clear possibility is House Democrats being arrested and dragged into House chambers. That seems like something that would happen in a foreign dictatorship, not the world’s greatest democracy. Both parties should try to avoid that scenario for the good of the entire state.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Texas Dps#House Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Senate#Capitol#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward.

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward. Democrats who fled Texas in July to oppose a Republican-backed election bill are criticizing their colleagues who returned to the Texas House this week, allowing the chamber to resume work.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

38-day Texas House standoff ends after Democrats' return

The contentious holdout that followed 50 Texas House Democrats' departure from the state came to an end on Thursday after 38 days, AP reports. Why it matters: Democrats fled the state in July to protest GOP-led voting restrictions, flying to D.C. instead to urge federal action on voting rights. Enough returned on Thursday to resume quorum, days after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that they can be arrested if they don't attend the state Capitol.
Texas StateStamford Advocate

Texas GOP voting bill on fast track after standstill ends

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sudden end of Texas Democrats' 38-day walkout has put Republicans back on a fast track to pass a sweeping voting bill and is causing rifts among some Democrats who said Friday they felt “betrayed” by colleagues who returned to the state Capitol. Texas is the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout

Warrants are signed. Law enforcement officers are on the case. But Texas Democrats who fled the state a month ago still haven't returned to the state Capitol. The holdout by Democrats to block new voting laws stretched into a 38th consecutive day Wednesday. Now it's not only a question of when they'll return but also how far Republicans will go to end the standoff.This week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the law allows for the most dramatic recourse: arresting Democrats and physically forcing them back. But Republican leaders have been reluctant to go that route, even after signing...
Texas Statekugn.com

Texas Democrats’ effort to freeze voting bill ends

Texas House Democrats’ historic quorum break unexpectedly ended Thursday evening when at least three new Democrats returned to the floor, paving the way for state Republicans to pass restrictive voting legislation. The surprise turn of events quickly led to public accusations of betrayal among Democrats, as the House now has...
Texas Statedailyjournal.net

Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. It abruptly and messily drew to...
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Californian

Texas Supreme Court rules quorum-breaking Democrats can be arrested, returned to House chamber

DALLAS — The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that House Democrats boycotting a special legislative session can be arrested and forced back to chambers. “The legal question before this Court concerns only whether the Texas Constitution gives the House of Representatives the authority to physically compel the attendance of absent members,” according to a written opinion signed by Justice James D. Blacklock, who wrote the opinion for the all-Republican court. “We conclude that it does, and we therefore direct the district court to withdraw the TRO (temporary restraining order).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy