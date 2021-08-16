OPINION: Jimmy Johnson is a true role model
The enshrinement of Port Arthur native Jimmy Johnson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was a tremendous moment for him — and a lesson for all residents of Southeast Texas. If someone like this can start life with virtually no advantages and rise to the top of his profession, other people can too. That doesn’t mean they will reach the lofty heights Johnson did — frankly, few of us will — but it means they at least have a chance to achieve greatness. And if they work hard like Johnson and keep plugging away, they might go farther than they ever imagined.www.beaumontenterprise.com
