Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

IHS Markit Perspectives Series [Special] - US Infrastructure Bill

ihsmarkit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHS Markit's Perception Analytics team engages in in-depth discussions with investors and analysts daily. Given recent progress around increasing government spending on infrastructure, we spoke with investors and analysts to understand how potential legislation on infrastructure spending has impacted their investment theses to better understand how the investment community is evaluating the impact. Additionally, the market was probed on how affected companies should be framing conversations with investors about the impact such legislation would have on their business and investment case.

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ihs Markit#Stocks#Ihs Markit#Perception Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessactionforex.com

The Sharp Increasse In Delta Cases Worldwide Is Negatively Affeccting The Global Economic Recovery

US jobless claims fell to a pre-pandemic low of 348,000 (previously 377,000), indicating a recovery in the labor market. On the one hand, this is very good for the economy and the dollar index. On the other hand, the labor market recovery can influence the Federal Reserve, so it will begin to reduce the QE program, triggering massive sales in the financial markets. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading without a single dynamic. Index Dow Jones decreased by 0.19%, S&P 500 added 0.13% and NASDAQ added 0.11%. The FOMC minutes indicate that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting the QE program at any time, but analysts tend to think it will happen between September 22, 2021, and January 1, 2022. Investors are likely to be very cautious all this time, so the growth potential of indexes will be limited.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
MarketsZacks.com

ETFs to Gain as US Industrial Output Rises in July

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks decent despite the increasing new COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.9% in July against an increase of 0.2% in June. There was a 1.4% rise in manufacturing output despite the constrained supply of semiconductors, followed by a 1.2% rise in mining production. However, there was a 2.1% fall in utilities production.
BusinessLima News

The Fed’s favored price barometer

As every household knows, there is no one way to measure inflation. If you haven’t been in the market for a new or used car or buying plane tickets, you may be wondering why inflation is in the headlines, and which measurement of inflation matters. The most important monthly inflation...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

BHP deal extends 2021 global M&A trend of majors shedding oil, gas assets

Global oil companies are reducing their greenhouse gas emissions profiles by selling off their carbon-intensive assets, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of mergers and acquisitions data found Aug. 19. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In the US, the M&A train runs on...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Central banks worry that some tech giants have become too big to fail--Reuters

Central bank regulators have been grappling with technology companies such as Alphabet Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. that have become too big to fail because they provide a backbone to the global financial system, Reuters reported on Friday. Critical operations such as payments, online banking and cloud-based transactions have created a step up in potential risks to the financial system, central bank sources told Reuters. A technology problem or security breach at one cloud company could trigger shutdowns in key services across multiple banks and countries and undermine confidence in the financial system, regulators told Reuters. The U.S. Treasury, European Union, Bank of England and Bank of France have ramped up efforts to scrutinize cloud technology to mitigate the risks of banks relying on a small group of tech firms or cloud providers.
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
Financial Reportscalculatedriskblog.com

Q3 GDP Forecasts: Downward Revisions

3Q GDP growth is currently coming in at 4.5%, leaving annual growth to slip to 5.9% this year. We think the Delta variant is a large reason for the soft patch as can be seen by the pullback in spending on leisure services. But we also have to consider the possibility of more permanent supply-side constraints and greater precautionary savings. [August 20 estimate]
Marketscoleofduty.com

Shadow BankingMarket to See Huge Growth by 2025:Merrill Lynch, The Bank of America Corporation, Barclays, HSBC

The Global Shadow Banking Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Shadow Banking market are Merrill Lynch (United States), The Bank of America Corporation (United States), Barclays (United Kingdom), HSBC (United Kingdom), Citibank (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany) and Goldman Sachs (United States)
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy