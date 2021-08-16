IHS Markit Perspectives Series [Special] - US Infrastructure Bill
IHS Markit's Perception Analytics team engages in in-depth discussions with investors and analysts daily. Given recent progress around increasing government spending on infrastructure, we spoke with investors and analysts to understand how potential legislation on infrastructure spending has impacted their investment theses to better understand how the investment community is evaluating the impact. Additionally, the market was probed on how affected companies should be framing conversations with investors about the impact such legislation would have on their business and investment case.ihsmarkit.com
