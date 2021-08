The Dodgers swept the Mets this weekend, winning back-to-back extra-inning games on Friday and Saturday before blowing out the Mets on Sunday. Jeff is here to talk about extra innings, the offensive contributions of Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, and others, plus a discussion of the injuries to Mookie Betts and Julio Urias. Finally, we finish up by looking at the upcoming schedule for the Giants, who have spent the last two weeks feasting on the NL West bottom-feeders but now have to start playing real major league teams again.