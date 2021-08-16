Community Appearance Board

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would like to express their continued support and appreciation to CHI – Mercy Medical Center and all of their staff for the incredible job they have done in caring for the medical needs of our community during the current health care crisis. Mercy, who is the main hospital hub for Douglas County, has been heavily impacted, and continues to be heavily impacted by the latest surge of local coronavirus cases. Mercy released a statement today, with a plea to the community for support, understanding and cooperation as they work hard to manage resources, patient care and accessibility to medical services. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting their efforts and in working together, so we can prevent any additional unnecessary interruptions to the medical needs of our community in the coming days and weeks.