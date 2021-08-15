Norma Butler Hunter, affectionately known as “Grandma” in her later years, died on August 13, 2021 after an extended illness at the age of 84 in Gallatin, Tennessee. Norma is survived by her three sons: Kevin (Hollee), Ken (Laura), and Kerry (Michelle); the father of her children (Bobby); her three beloved grandchildren Bronson Butler, Kaelyn Butler, and Kage Butler; and her sister, Linda (Earl) Clark. She is preceded in death by former husband (Hillard); and her parents (Joe and Corinne Harrison).