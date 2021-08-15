Passport Fair Held At South LA Post Office Sunday, With More Scheduled At Other Area Post Offices

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People lined up outside a South Los Angeles post office Sunday for a passport fair, but only the first 1,500 walk-ins were accepted.

With the pandemic, it’s become much harder to get a new passport or have an existing one renewed due to a backlog. Some post offices, though, are now holding passport fairs for people who can’t get appointments otherwise.

Organizers said getting all your documents printed and filled out will help speed up the process.

Applicants can even have their passport photo taken at the event for $15, though they will also need to provide photo ID and proof of citizenship.

Additional passport fairs are scheduled at the Pacific Palisades Post Office next week and at the Griffith Post Office in Glendale on August 29.