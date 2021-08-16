Mets drubbed, 14-4, as Dodgers finish series sweep

On a scorching hot day at Citi Field, the Mets beat the Nationals 4-1, in game one of yet another doubleheader after the second game last night was postponed due to rain. Marcus Stroman took the mound and proved why right now, he’s the most reliable starter the Mets have. Through the first five innings of the game, Stroman allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out seven batters. This included a minor hiccup in the fourth inning, where Stroman seemed to feel physically ill from the heat after fielding a groundball from Juan Soto, but then recovered to get the final out of the inning.