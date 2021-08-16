My Hero Academia Season 5 Drops My Villain Academia Key Visual

Your My Hero Academia collection is about to get even better as Kaiyodo reveals its newest figure. Coming out of the hit anime is Shoto Todoroki, who is finally joining their popular Amazing Yamaguchi figure line. Coming in at 6" tall, this half-ice and half-hot hero is ready to show the world what he is made of. Starting with interchangeable pieces, Todoroki will come with 7 faceplates, 7 hands, and 2 different hair sculpts. All of these parts will also be for some remarkable display options for this believe My Hero Academia character. Also included are some power effect attachments for both ice and fire moves, as well as some nice text sound effects to show off their powers in even greater detail.