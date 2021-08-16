My Hero Academia Season 5 Drops My Villain Academia Key Visual
My Hero Academia has dropped the first key visual for the upcoming My Villain Academia arc! The fifth season of the anime is now reaching its final slate of episodes, and with it will kick off the much anticipated villain focused arc fans of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series have been waiting to see for quite a long time. The major reason fans had initially been confused by the fifth season swapping the events of the Endeavor Agency and My Villain Academia arcs for the anime was how much actually takes place during this arc, so now we'll finally get to see what the anime has been planning the entire time.comicbook.com
