Howard University Partners With Private Real Estate Development Team to Create National Research Center for Health Disparities

For more than two decades, Mario De La Rosa has helped students build careers to support vulnerable and underserved communities. Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, De La Rosa immigrated to the United States when he was 14 years old. His experience as a young immigrant helped shape his commitment to researching Latino health disparities and identifying ways to serve disadvantaged populations better. He graduated with a doctoral degree in social work from The Ohio State University and has devoted his life to research that focuses on Latino substance abuse, substance use as a risk factor for HIV/AIDS, violence, delinquency and cross-cultural issues. He’s a professor at the School of Social Work at the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work and the director of FIU’s Center for Research on U.S. Latino HIV/AIDS and Drug Abuse (CRUSADA).