Howard University Partners With Private Real Estate Development Team to Create National Research Center for Health Disparities
HOWARD UNIVERSITY CONTINUES SOUTHWEST CAMPUS REAL ESTATE STRATEGY TO REVITALIZE THE GEORGIA AVENUE CORRIDOR WITH NEW, MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT ADJACENT TO MAIN CAMPUS. Howard University has selected a team of private real estate development firms to construct a 260,000-square-foot laboratory and office building located at what will become the northwest corner of Georgia Avenue and Bryant Street NW, adjacent to Howard’s main campus in Washington, D.C. The National Research Center for Health Disparities will be a privately developed and funded project designed to attract pharmaceutical companies and biomedical research organizations that are focused on finding solutions to chronic illnesses, particularly those affecting communities of color.tntribune.com
