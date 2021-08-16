Cancel
Caldwell, TX

“It’s just like a big family:” Burleson County rallies for fundraiser benefitting two injured cooks

By Andy Krauss
KBTX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In our greatest times of need, it’s family who’s there to care for us. That’s exactly how so many of the people who came together Sunday to support a fundraiser for 32-year-old Amber Martinez and 19-year-old Fidencia Casas described the Burleson County community. Martinez and Casas are two cooks at Mama’s Kitchen who were severely burned by grease when a car crashed into the restaurant on July 29.

