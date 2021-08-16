Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, And Others Pulled From NJPW Live Event Due To COVID-19 Protocols

CM Punk is headed back to pro wrestling, and Fightful has learned a little more behind the scenes notes on Punk's preparation. In addition to doing training on his own, Punk has also done training for the Starz show "Heels." Fightful has been able to speak with some wrestlers and cast members who have worked with him over the past six months, who had very promising things to say about the former WWE World Champion. One source said that CM Punk looked "completely healthy," especially as compared to the tail end of his WWE run. Another source indicated that Punk was very good in the ring, to the point to where they wondered if he'd been training in private leading up to being in the ring with them. A third source had indicated that Punk was working so well in the ring it was as if he'd never left.