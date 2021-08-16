Cancel
Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, And Others Pulled From NJPW Live Event Due To COVID-19 Protocols

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been forced to make some changes to their August 16 Summer Struggle event. According to the promotion, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI both arrived at the August 15 show in Shizuoka with fevers, forcing them to be sent home due to COVID-19 protocols. Both men have undergone testing and will be absent from live events until medically cleared. Furthermore, any performers who they came in contact with have been sent home as a precaution.

