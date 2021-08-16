Cancel
Girls soccer programs maintain high expectations despite moving pieces

By Troy Provost-Heron troy.provost-heron@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery team in the area is replacing at least one key contributor from a year ago, meaning there could be some hiccups early in the season as teams adjust to their new reality. Still, expectations remain the same for each program. Some are gunning for another state tournament berth and others are hoping to reach that plateau. The rest are hoping to take another step toward reaching the class shown by the best teams in the area.

