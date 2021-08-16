Everything You Need To Know About Publix's New 'Chickenless' Tenders

When you want to get your day off to a healthy, delicious start, what do you grab for breakfast? It may seem like the drive-thru is your most convenient option, but there's something even easier that might be sitting in your fridge as we speak: yogurt. More specifically, Greek yogurt (since that's the best stuff). It's a great way to get some protein in your diet first thing in the morning, and it won't leave you feeling heavy or weighed down. And the best part? It's easy to grab and go even when you're in a hurry.