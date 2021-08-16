Everything You Need To Know About Publix's New 'Chickenless' Tenders
Healthy and diet-friendly meal options are not new, but we are certainly appreciative of the plethora of new (and tasty) options available to us each day — especially options that are convenient, whether its at your local grocery store or a popular fast food chain. Burger King's Impossible Whopper, for instance, has garnered quite a bit of buzz and, honestly, it's nice to see big chains taking note of the fact that not everyone wants to eat meat.www.mashed.com
Comments / 1