Wabash Valley Road Runners to host Patriot Day Races on Sept. 11

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host a race to remember those who lost their life in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 Patriot Day Races consists of three separate races on Sept. 11. There will be a 9.11-mile race and a 9.11K race to remember the attack that took place on 9/11/2001, and a 2.977-mile race to honor the 2977 fire fighters, police, emergency personal and civilians who lost their life that day.