Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Wabash Valley Road Runners to host Patriot Day Races on Sept. 11

Tribune-Star
 7 days ago

Wabash Valley Road Runners will host a race to remember those who lost their life in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 Patriot Day Races consists of three separate races on Sept. 11. There will be a 9.11-mile race and a 9.11K race to remember the attack that took place on 9/11/2001, and a 2.977-mile race to honor the 2977 fire fighters, police, emergency personal and civilians who lost their life that day.

www.tribstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Patriot Day#Parks And Recreation#Riddell National Bank#Morris Trucking#Pacesetter Sports#Pizza Hut#B B Foods#Dlc Media#Rite Way Auto#Terre Haute Parks#Recreation Graphic Fx#Terre Haute Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy