76ers' Paul Reed: Turns in monster Summer League line

Paul Reed on put on a display worthy of the Las Vegas strip on Sunday night, but his effort was not enough in a 99-96 Sixers loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. • Tyrese Maxey was the brightest star for the Sixers at Summer League, but Paul Reed is the guy who probably helped himself the most during his time in Las Vegas. As was the case when he won the G-League MVP in the bubble last season, Reed showed he was a level above most of the competition, and the question now is what the Sixers can do with his skill set.