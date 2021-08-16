Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers' Paul Reed: Turns in monster Summer League line

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Reed finished Sunday's MGM Resorts Summer League loss to Minnesota with 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. While the Sixers fell in overtime, Reed stole the show with one of the most well-rounded stat lines in Summer League history in 34 minutes of action. The second-year forward didn't have many opportunities to shine with the Sixers as a rookie, but he dominated the G League, taking home league MVP and Rookie of the Year honors while also making the G League All-Defensive First Team. Looking ahead, the 2020 second-round pick's role will likely be fairly limited again in 2021-22, but Reed should have a chance to emerge as a regular part of the frontcourt rotation behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Mgm Resorts Summer League#Fg#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAlibertyballers.com

76ers Summer League: Mavericks game preview

The 76ers will kick off their path to a Summer League championship on Monday night vs. Dallas Titled by Tyrese Maxey, Rayjon Tucker, and Jaden Springer, Philadelphia will square off against Tyrell Terry and Australian forward Josh Green. Philadelphia 76ers preview:. 76ers assistant Brian Adams will once again take the...
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Sixers Summer League Standouts

The 76ers arrived to Las Vegas with one of the more talented Summer League rosters and it shows. The two familiar names 76ers fans have been excited to watch are Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer. Maxey was the teams rookie sensation that put up 39pts against Denver back in February and even ran the offense during the playoffs when Hack-A-Ben was in full effect. Whereas some scouts had Springer pegged as a lottery pick who slipped to the 76ers at pick #28. Although two names that have been on the back burner have been contributing as well; Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Reed performs well, but Sixers fall to Timberwolves out in Vegas

The Philadelphia 76ers had a solid summer league experience in Las Vegas. They received big moments from second-year players Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed. On Sunday, Reed had dropped 27 points with 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, but it was not enough as they fell the Minnesota Timberwolves, 99-96, in overtime. Reed was all over the place, playing with a ton of energy all night. The Sixers needed his production as they played without Maxey, and he stepped up in a big way.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Brian Adams Credits Paul Reed for 'Winning Plays' vs. Hawks

The Summer Sixers were back in action Thursday night in a matchup against an all too familiar foe in the Atlanta Hawks. Despite a shaky start, the young core managed to go on a run late and pull out a victory in overtime. Multiple players had another strong outing, but...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Paul Reed and the virtue of chaos

The NBA slept on Paul Reed from the beginning. He was the 58th overall pick in 2020, left in the bargain bin for Daryl Morey and a savvy Sixers front office. After three years at DePaul, he was a 21-year-old billed as a “project,” the enigmatic term used to describe players who don’t fully grasp the game of basketball — or who we as viewers don’t fully grasp as players.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Instant observations: Paul Reed dominates in Sixers OT loss to Timberwolves

Paul Reed on put on a display worthy of the Las Vegas strip on Sunday night, but his effort was not enough in a 99-96 Sixers loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. • Tyrese Maxey was the brightest star for the Sixers at Summer League, but Paul Reed is the guy who probably helped himself the most during his time in Las Vegas. As was the case when he won the G-League MVP in the bubble last season, Reed showed he was a level above most of the competition, and the question now is what the Sixers can do with his skill set.
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers lose in summer league despite Reed's huge game

Paul Reed's stat line Sunday was not deceiving. He put up 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals, and those numbers accurately reflect his do-everything night. Despite Reed's massive game, the Sixers could not prevail against the Timberwolves, falling to a 99-96 overtime loss and dropping...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Paul Reed is playing for an audience of one

If your nickname is “BBall,” you’d better be able to go. After checking every box possible in his first season in the G-League, Paul Reed has found a new league to dominate in his second season as an NBA player: The Summer League. Whether playing a complementary role next to...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: 3 goals for Paul Reed in 2021-22 season

Paul Reed | Sixers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) A vast majority of the Sixers fanbase has fallen head over heals for the man they call Bball Paul. His full name, of course, is Bball Paul Reed, the second-year forward/center/ninja from DePaul who won MVP and Rookie of the Year (in the G-League) and just finished second team All-NBA (Summer League).
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy