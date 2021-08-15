Montgomery County Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors Amidst COVID-19 Cases Rising

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County is recommending everyone wear masks inside all public places starting Monday. The move to mask up comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise county-wide.

“It’s definitely a personal decision,” Kelly Cofrancisco, Director of Communications, Montgomery County, said. “These are just recommendations.”

Beginning Monday, Montgomery County is urging everyone to wear a mask inside all public buildings, even if they’re vaccinated.

“I’m fully vaccinated,” Heather Baumgardner said. “It’s more to protect someone else.”

The move to mask up comes as the county recorded two consecutive weeks of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

“This is definitely attributable to the delta variable that we are seeing throughout our community,” Cofrancisco said. “It is so much more transmissible.”

Many shoppers we spotted on Sunday were already wearing one, according to Cofrancisco.

“I’m ordering curbside,” one man said. “I’m waiting for them to bring the food out. If I was going in, I would have a mask on, too.”

“I think that is a good thing,” Yolando Ellis said. “Because we have to protect ourselves and we have to protect others.”

But not everyone is on board.

“I think that every business should have the right to do as they please and let the citizens decide,” Daniel Dillard said.

The guidance does not apply outdoors.

“Generally speaking, if you are vaccinated, it is not recommended that you mask outdoors,” Cofrancisco said.

Most people CBS3 spoke with hope a majority will cover up for the good of the community.

“At the end of the day, it is their right not to wear a mask,” Katrice Bailey said. “But it’s very important that you’re mindful of other people.”

Montgomery County Health Officials will be holding a press conference on Monday to discuss county-wide efforts to curb the spread.

You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly.